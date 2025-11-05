What's Next: Evaxion Biotech's Earnings Preview

Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Evaxion Biotech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

Investors in Evaxion Biotech are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.53, leading to a 0.7% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Evaxion Biotech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.70 -0.15 -3.1 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.01 -0.07 -0.4 Price Change % 1.00 11.00 2.00 -3.0

Tracking Evaxion Biotech's Stock Performance

Shares of Evaxion Biotech were trading at $5.6 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

