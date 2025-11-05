A Look Ahead: TruBridge's Earnings Forecast

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect TruBridge to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

The market awaits TruBridge's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.27, leading to a 10.76% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TruBridge's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.29 0.39 0.27 EPS Actual 0.54 0.36 0.05 -0.21 Price Change % -11.00 -2.00 7.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of TruBridge were trading at $19.21 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.