A Look Ahead: Prospect Capital's Earnings Forecast

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Prospect Capital to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

Prospect Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 2.47% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Prospect Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.14 0.14 0.17 EPS Actual 0.17 0.19 0.20 0.21 Price Change % 2.00 -2.00 3.00 -15.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital were trading at $2.58 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

