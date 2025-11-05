Exploring Sweetgreen's Earnings Expectations

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Sweetgreen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

Anticipation surrounds Sweetgreen's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 23.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sweetgreen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.18 -0.18 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.21 -0.25 -0.18 Price Change % -23.00 -16.00 0.00 -6.00

Performance of Sweetgreen Shares

Shares of Sweetgreen were trading at $6.41 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 84.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Sweetgreen

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sweetgreen.

The consensus rating for Sweetgreen is Neutral, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $11.17, there's a potential 74.26% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BJ's Restaurants, Cracker Barrel Old and Serve Robotics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for BJ's Restaurants, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 368.02% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cracker Barrel Old, with an average 1-year price target of $49.0, suggesting a potential 664.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Serve Robotics, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 134.01% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for BJ's Restaurants, Cracker Barrel Old and Serve Robotics, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sweetgreen Neutral 0.51% $35.12M -5.41% BJ's Restaurants Underperform -9.69% $62.12M 0.13% Cracker Barrel Old Buy -2.95% $286.67M 1.45% Serve Robotics Outperform 37.18% $-2.86M -9.99%

Key Takeaway:

Sweetgreen ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages. It also has the lowest Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has a positive Return on Equity, indicating a potential for profitability in the future. Overall, Sweetgreen's performance is mixed compared to its peers.

Discovering Sweetgreen: A Closer Look

Sweetgreen Inc is a mission-driven, next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. Its bold vision is to be as ubiquitous as traditional fast food, but with the transparency and quality that consumers increasingly expect. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Sweetgreen's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sweetgreen's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sweetgreen's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -12.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sweetgreen's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sweetgreen's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sweetgreen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.8, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

