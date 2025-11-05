A Preview Of Nerdwallet's Earnings

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Nerdwallet to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

The market awaits Nerdwallet's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 17.15% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Nerdwallet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 -0.1 0.11 0.03 EPS Actual 0.11 0.0 0.51 0.00 Price Change % -17.00 29.0 -19.00 33.00

Nerdwallet Share Price Analysis

Shares of Nerdwallet were trading at $11.99 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

