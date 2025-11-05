Preview: MFA Finl's Earnings

MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MFA Finl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

The announcement from MFA Finl is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MFA Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.32 0.40 0.41 EPS Actual 0.24 0.29 0.39 0.37 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 0.00 1.00

Performance of MFA Finl Shares

Shares of MFA Finl were trading at $9.12 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

