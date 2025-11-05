November 5, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

Preview: MFA Finl's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MFA Finl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

The announcement from MFA Finl is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MFA Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.27 0.32 0.40 0.41
EPS Actual 0.24 0.29 0.39 0.37
Price Change % 2.00 0.00 0.00 1.00

Performance of MFA Finl Shares

Shares of MFA Finl were trading at $9.12 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for MFA Finl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MFA Logo
MFAMFA Financial Inc
$9.150.38%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved