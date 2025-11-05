Examining the Future: Invivyd's Earnings Outlook

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Invivyd will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Investors in Invivyd are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 11.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Invivyd's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 -0.33 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.14 -0.15 -0.51 Price Change % -12.00 10.00 0.00 -4.00

Tracking Invivyd's Stock Performance

Shares of Invivyd were trading at $1.4 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Invivyd

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Invivyd.

Invivyd has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $5.5, the consensus suggests a potential 292.86% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Invivyd, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Invivyd, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Invivyd Buy 420.58% $11.10M -30.25%

Key Takeaway:

Invivyd ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a rate of 420.58%. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit at $11.10M. Additionally, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity at -30.25%.

Get to Know Invivyd Better

Invivyd Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. The company is developing antibodies to transcend the limits of naturally occurring immunity and provide superior protection from viral diseases, beginning with COVID-19. The company's product candidates are; ADG20 developed for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, and VYD222, a monoclonal antibody candidate engineered, optimizing for potency and breadth of coverage, as well as providing a higher probability of retaining its utility for a longer duration in an evolving viral landscape.

Invivyd: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Invivyd's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 420.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Invivyd's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -124.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invivyd's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -30.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invivyd's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -15.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Invivyd's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Invivyd visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.