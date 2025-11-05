An Overview of Huntsman's Earnings

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Huntsman will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

The market awaits Huntsman's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.07, leading to a 5.05% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Huntsman's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.10 -0.10 0.09 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.11 -0.25 0.10 Price Change % -5.00 -9.00 5.00 -5.00

Tracking Huntsman's Stock Performance

Shares of Huntsman were trading at $7.89 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Huntsman

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Huntsman.

A total of 8 analyst ratings have been received for Huntsman, with the consensus rating being Underperform. The average one-year price target stands at $9.44, suggesting a potential 19.65% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chemours and LSB Industries, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Chemours, with an average 1-year price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential 150.32% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for LSB Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $9.5, suggesting a potential 20.41% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Chemours and LSB Industries, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Huntsman Underperform -7.37% $182M -5.47% Chemours Buy 3.93% $278M -93.38% LSB Industries Neutral 42.31% $25.54M 1.42%

Key Takeaway:

Huntsman is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity among its peers.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp is a USA-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Amines, Maleic anhydride, and Epoxy-based polymer formulations. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, and construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Materials. It derives the majority of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment, which includes MDI, polyols, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Huntsman: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Huntsman faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.37% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.84%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntsman's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, Huntsman adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Huntsman visit their earnings calendar on our site.

