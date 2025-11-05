What to Expect from Turtle Beach's Earnings

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Turtle Beach to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The market awaits Turtle Beach's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 8.81% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Turtle Beach's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.06 1.12 0.15 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.03 0.95 0.16 Price Change % 9.00 9.00 -5.00 6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Turtle Beach were trading at $16.29 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Turtle Beach

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Turtle Beach.

Turtle Beach has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $21.0, the consensus suggests a potential 28.91% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Xerox Holdings, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Xerox Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $4.5, suggesting a potential 72.38% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Xerox Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Turtle Beach Buy -25.76% $18.26M -2.47% Xerox Holdings Neutral 24.43% $451M -102.76%

Key Takeaway:

Turtle Beach is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while its peers are performing better. However, Turtle Beach has a higher Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corp specializes in gaming accessories, offering a diverse range including headsets, controllers, keyboards, mice, and simulation hardware. With nearly five decades of expertise, it's a innovator in audio technology, particularly dominant in console gaming headsets. Expanding beyond headsets, Turtle Beach now offers game controllers, flight and racing simulation accessories, and high-quality microphones. Operating globally, its products are available through numerous major retailers such as Amazon, Argos, Best Buy, GAME, GameStop, EB Games, Media Markt, Saturn, Target, and Walmart, with a maximum revenue portion generated during the holiday season. The majority of its revenue stems from North America.

Turtle Beach: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Turtle Beach's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.76%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -5.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Turtle Beach's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Turtle Beach's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.53.

To track all earnings releases for Turtle Beach visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.