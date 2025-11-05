A Peek at Kura Sushi USA's Future Earnings

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kura Sushi USA will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Kura Sushi USA bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 11.87% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kura Sushi USA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.14 -0.20 0.00 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.14 -0.08 0.09 Price Change % -12.00 32.00 -12.00 -8.00

Performance of Kura Sushi USA Shares

Shares of Kura Sushi USA were trading at $57.34 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Kura Sushi USA

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Kura Sushi USA.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Kura Sushi USA, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $76.0, suggesting a potential 32.54% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Serve Robotics, Cracker Barrel Old and Sweetgreen, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Serve Robotics, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 73.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cracker Barrel Old, with an average 1-year price target of $49.0, suggesting a potential 14.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sweetgreen, with an average 1-year price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential 80.52% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Serve Robotics, Cracker Barrel Old and Sweetgreen are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kura Sushi USA Buy 17.25% $8.69M 0.25% Serve Robotics Outperform 37.18% $-2.86M -9.99% Cracker Barrel Old Buy -2.95% $286.67M 1.45% Sweetgreen Neutral 0.51% $35.12M -5.41%

Key Takeaway:

Kura Sushi USA ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Kura Sushi USA Better

Kura Sushi USA Inc is a technology-enabled restaurant concept serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company operates a chain of sushi restaurants across the United States serving freshly prepared Japanese cuisine using high-quality ingredients that are free from artificial seasonings, sweeteners, colorings, and preservatives. It offers several dishes, including Dashi Olive Salmon, Tomago, Sweet Shrimp, Tuna, Garlic Tuna Steak, and Salmon, among others.

Kura Sushi USA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kura Sushi USA's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.25% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kura Sushi USA's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kura Sushi USA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.25% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kura Sushi USA's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Kura Sushi USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

