What's Next: DXP Enterprises's Earnings Preview

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect DXP Enterprises to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52.

Investors in DXP Enterprises are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.21% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at DXP Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.39 1.20 0.89 0.95 EPS Actual 1.43 1.26 1.38 1.43 Price Change % -7.00 -3.00 0.00 21.00

Market Performance of DXP Enterprises's Stock

Shares of DXP Enterprises were trading at $122.31 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

