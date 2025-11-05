Earnings Outlook For ScanSource

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ScanSource will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92.

The announcement from ScanSource is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 11.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ScanSource's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.77 0.91 0.77 EPS Actual 1.02 0.86 0.85 0.84 Price Change % 12.00 4.00 -2.00 2.00

Market Performance of ScanSource's Stock

Shares of ScanSource were trading at $41.07 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about ScanSource

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding ScanSource.

ScanSource has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $43.0, the consensus suggests a potential 4.7% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Climb Global Solutions, Insight Enterprises and Avnet, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Climb Global Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $136.0, suggesting a potential 231.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Insight Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $149.33, suggesting a potential 263.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Avnet, with an average 1-year price target of $53.0, suggesting a potential 29.05% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Climb Global Solutions, Insight Enterprises and Avnet, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ScanSource Neutral 8.95% $105.10M 2.22% Climb Global Solutions Outperform 35.19% $25.73M 4.32% Insight Enterprises Outperform -4.03% $434.19M 3.20% Avnet Neutral 5.25% $614.76M 1.05%

Key Takeaway:

ScanSource ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, ScanSource is at the bottom. Overall, ScanSource's performance is below average compared to its peers in the analysis.

About ScanSource

ScanSource Inc provides value-added services for technology manufacturers and sells to resellers in specialty technology markets. The firm's operations are organized in two segments: Specialty Technology Solutions and Intelisys & Advisory Segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Technology Solutions segment. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment includes the company's business in mobility and barcode, POS, payments, security and networking technologies. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and Canada, and also has its presence in Brazil, and other countries.

Understanding the Numbers: ScanSource's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: ScanSource's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ScanSource's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ScanSource's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, ScanSource adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for ScanSource visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.