PDF Solutions's Earnings: A Preview

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect PDF Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The market awaits PDF Solutions's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 11.05% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PDF Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.19 0.22 0.20 EPS Actual 0.19 0.21 0.25 0.25 Price Change % -11.00 -6.00 -18.00 3.00

Market Performance of PDF Solutions's Stock

Shares of PDF Solutions were trading at $27.93 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on PDF Solutions

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on PDF Solutions.

The consensus rating for PDF Solutions is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $28.5, there's a potential 2.04% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ultra Clean Hldgs, Cohu and Ichor Holdings, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ultra Clean Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $35.0, suggesting a potential 25.31% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cohu, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 7.41% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ichor Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $25.5, suggesting a potential 8.7% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Ultra Clean Hldgs, Cohu and Ichor Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PDF Solutions Buy 24.16% $36.84M 0.45% Ultra Clean Hldgs Buy -5.63% $82.20M -1.53% Cohu Buy 32.42% $55.26M -0.49% Ichor Holdings Buy 13.34% $11.07M -3.34%

Key Takeaway:

PDF Solutions ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, PDF Solutions is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Inc offers products and services designed to empower engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. The solutions combine proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, various methodologies, and professional services. The company's products and services are sold to integrated device manufacturers (or IDMs), fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (or OSATs), and system houses.

Breaking Down PDF Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: PDF Solutions's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PDF Solutions's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PDF Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PDF Solutions's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: PDF Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

