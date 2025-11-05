Examining the Future: Iovance Biotherapeutics's Earnings Outlook

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.

Investors in Iovance Biotherapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 20.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Iovance Biotherapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.24 -0.27 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.36 -0.26 -0.28 Price Change % -20.00 -45.00 -19.00 -14.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics were trading at $1.82 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 85.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Iovance Biotherapeutics.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Iovance Biotherapeutics, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $15.75, suggesting a potential 765.38% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gyre Therapeutics and MeiraGTx Hldgs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Gyre Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 834.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MeiraGTx Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 1658.24% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Gyre Therapeutics and MeiraGTx Hldgs are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Iovance Biotherapeutics Buy 92.73% $3.29M -15.23% Gyre Therapeutics Buy 6.13% $25.62M 0.55% MeiraGTx Hldgs Buy 1208.87% $1.01M -215.18%

Key Takeaway:

Iovance Biotherapeutics ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks lowest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Iovance Biotherapeutics: A Closer Look

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, pioneering a transformational approach to treating cancer by harnessing the human immune system's ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells using therapies personalized for each patient. The company is preparing for potential U.S. regulatory approvals and commercialization of the first autologous T-cell therapy to address a solid tumor cancer. its objective is to be the leader in innovating, developing, and delivering tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers.

A Deep Dive into Iovance Biotherapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Iovance Biotherapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 92.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Iovance Biotherapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -186.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Iovance Biotherapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -15.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.92%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Iovance Biotherapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

To track all earnings releases for Iovance Biotherapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.