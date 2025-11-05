Examining the Future: Nomad Foods's Earnings Outlook

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nomad Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55.

The market awaits Nomad Foods's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.27% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nomad Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.35 0.37 0.58 EPS Actual 0.45 0.37 0.45 0.60 Price Change % 3.00 -3.00 2.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Nomad Foods's Stock

Shares of Nomad Foods were trading at $11.15 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Nomad Foods

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $18.5, the consensus suggests a potential 65.92% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Vital Farms, Simply Good Foods and Flowers Foods, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Vital Farms, with an average 1-year price target of $51.86, suggesting a potential 365.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Simply Good Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential 144.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Flowers Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 34.53% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Vital Farms, Simply Good Foods and Flowers Foods, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nomad Foods Buy -0.82% $206.30M 2.21% Vital Farms Outperform 25.36% $71.78M 5.56% Simply Good Foods Neutral -1.77% $126.61M -0.68% Flowers Foods Neutral 1.46% $606.77M 4.11%

Key Takeaway:

Nomad Foods ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and lower profit compared to peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity, indicating lower profitability relative to others. Overall, Nomad Foods lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd is a packaged foods company that is involved in the business of manufacturing and distribution of branded frozen foods in Western Europe. The company manufactures and markets frozen food products such as fish, vegetables, poultry, Ice Cream and ready meals like pizza. It sells its products through large grocery retailers under the brand Birds Eye in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Findus in Italy, France, Spain, and Scandinavia, and Iglo in Germany and other continental markets. The company operates through a single segment being Frozen. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United Kingdom.

Nomad Foods's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Nomad Foods's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.82%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.64%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nomad Foods's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nomad Foods's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.82.

