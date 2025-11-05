A Peek at Lionsgate Studios's Future Earnings

Lionsgate Studios (NASDAQ:LION) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lionsgate Studios to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

The announcement from Lionsgate Studios is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 7.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lionsgate Studios's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.16 0.40 0.03 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.32 0.21 0.28 -0.43 Price Change % 7.00 -1.00 14.00 3.00

Tracking Lionsgate Studios's Stock Performance

Shares of Lionsgate Studios were trading at $6.36 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.