Uncovering Potential: Pangaea Logistics Solns's Earnings Preview

Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Pangaea Logistics Solns will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The announcement from Pangaea Logistics Solns is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pangaea Logistics Solns's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.12 0.17 0.27 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.03 0.16 0.24 Price Change % 2.00 -2.00 12.00 -7.00

Performance of Pangaea Logistics Solns Shares

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns were trading at $4.73 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Pangaea Logistics Solns

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Pangaea Logistics Solns.

Analysts have provided Pangaea Logistics Solns with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $9.0, suggesting a potential 90.27% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Genco Shipping & Trading, Capital Clean Energy and Costamare, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Genco Shipping & Trading, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 301.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Capital Clean Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 449.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Costamare, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 153.7% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Genco Shipping & Trading, Capital Clean Energy and Costamare are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pangaea Logistics Solns Buy 19.16% $10.83M -0.66% Genco Shipping & Trading Buy -24.39% $5.02M -0.76% Capital Clean Energy Outperform 26.89% $60.46M 2.19% Costamare Neutral -0.02% $124.30M 3.68%

Key Takeaway:

Pangaea Logistics Solns ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to others.

Get to Know Pangaea Logistics Solns Better

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd and its subsidiaries provide seaborne drybulk logistics and transportation services. It transports various drybulk cargoes including grains, coal, iron, ore, pig, iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company provides ocean transportation services to clients utilizing an ocean-going fleet of motor vessels in the Handymax, Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Post-Panamax segments. Its services include cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. The company derives all of its revenues from contracts of affreightment, voyage charters and time charters. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States, followed by Canada, Germany, and others.

Understanding the Numbers: Pangaea Logistics Solns's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pangaea Logistics Solns's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Pangaea Logistics Solns's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pangaea Logistics Solns's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pangaea Logistics Solns's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

To track all earnings releases for Pangaea Logistics Solns visit their earnings calendar on our site.

