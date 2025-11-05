Earnings Outlook For StepStone Group

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that StepStone Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49.

Anticipation surrounds StepStone Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.78% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at StepStone Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.44 0.45 0.46 EPS Actual 0.40 0.68 0.44 0.45 Price Change % 2.00 4.00 1.00 5.00

Performance of StepStone Group Shares

Shares of StepStone Group were trading at $61.83 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on StepStone Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on StepStone Group.

With 7 analyst ratings, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $76.71, indicating a potential 24.07% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hamilton Lane, Victory Capital Holdings and Federated Hermes, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Hamilton Lane, with an average 1-year price target of $159.4, suggesting a potential 157.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Victory Capital Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $74.0, suggesting a potential 19.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Federated Hermes, with an average 1-year price target of $54.0, suggesting a potential 12.66% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Hamilton Lane, Victory Capital Holdings and Federated Hermes, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity StepStone Group Outperform 95.43% $172.60M -23.06% Hamilton Lane Outperform -10.56% $122.44M 7.28% Victory Capital Holdings Neutral 59.92% $247.77M 2.55% Federated Hermes Neutral 14.93% $324.88M 8.64%

Key Takeaway:

StepStone Group ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, StepStone Group is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in the analysis.

Unveiling the Story Behind StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc operates as a fully integrated private markets solution provider. The company provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services. It provides investment solutions in the areas of private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets. The company consists of a single operating segment and a single reportable segment for accounting and financial reporting purposes.

A Deep Dive into StepStone Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: StepStone Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 95.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: StepStone Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.55%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -23.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): StepStone Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: StepStone Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.48. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for StepStone Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

