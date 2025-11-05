Preview: United Parks & Resorts's Earnings

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect United Parks & Resorts to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32.

Anticipation surrounds United Parks & Resorts's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.37, leading to a 2.11% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at United Parks & Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.82 -0.16 0.71 2.22 EPS Actual 1.45 -0.29 0.50 2.08 Price Change % -2.00 0.00 -6.00 3.00

Market Performance of United Parks & Resorts's Stock

Shares of United Parks & Resorts were trading at $46.0 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for United Parks & Resorts visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.