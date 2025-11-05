Planet Fitness's Earnings Outlook

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Planet Fitness will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73.

Anticipation surrounds Planet Fitness's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 0.7% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Planet Fitness's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.62 0.62 0.58 EPS Actual 0.86 0.59 0.70 0.64 Price Change % -1.00 -4.00 1.00 1.00

Planet Fitness Share Price Analysis

Shares of Planet Fitness were trading at $91.32 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Planet Fitness visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.