A Glimpse of International Seaways's Earnings Potential

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate International Seaways to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93.

Investors in International Seaways are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 1.42% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at International Seaways's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.64 0.95 1.65 EPS Actual 1.02 0.80 0.90 1.57 Price Change % -1.00 3.00 -1.00 -2.00

International Seaways Share Price Analysis

Shares of International Seaways were trading at $49.2 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for International Seaways visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.