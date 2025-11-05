Insights Ahead: BILL Holdings's Quarterly Earnings

BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BILL Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

Anticipation surrounds BILL Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.30 in the last quarter, leading to a 18.18% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at BILL Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.38 0.47 0.49 EPS Actual 0.53 0.50 0.56 0.63 Price Change % 18.00 -6.00 -36.00 17.00

BILL Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of BILL Holdings were trading at $47.11 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on BILL Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BILL Holdings.

Analysts have provided BILL Holdings with 15 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $59.0, suggesting a potential 25.24% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bitdeer Technologies, Cleanspark and ACI Worldwide, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bitdeer Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $28.45, suggesting a potential 39.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cleanspark, with an average 1-year price target of $22.8, suggesting a potential 51.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ACI Worldwide, with an average 1-year price target of $60.0, suggesting a potential 27.36% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Bitdeer Technologies, Cleanspark and ACI Worldwide are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BILL Holdings Buy 11.55% $309.76M -0.18% Bitdeer Technologies Buy 56.79% $12.82M -19.68% Cleanspark Buy 90.81% $92.12M 12.47% ACI Worldwide Buy 7.44% $166.46M 0.85%

Key Takeaway:

BILL Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

Understanding the Numbers: BILL Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BILL Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.55% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BILL Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.18%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: BILL Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

