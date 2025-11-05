A Peek at Lightspeed Commerce's Future Earnings

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lightspeed Commerce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

The market awaits Lightspeed Commerce's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lightspeed Commerce's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.11 0.10 0.11 EPS Actual 0.06 0.10 0.12 0.13 Price Change % -1.00 7.00 4.00 1.00

Lightspeed Commerce Share Price Analysis

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce were trading at $11.3 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Lightspeed Commerce

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lightspeed Commerce.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Lightspeed Commerce, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $13.0, suggesting a potential 15.04% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NCR Voyix, PagerDuty and Jamf Holding, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NCR Voyix, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 41.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PagerDuty, with an average 1-year price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential 56.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Jamf Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $15.78, suggesting a potential 39.65% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for NCR Voyix, PagerDuty and Jamf Holding, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lightspeed Commerce Neutral 14.60% $129.07M -3.10% NCR Voyix Buy -7.76% $153M -0.46% PagerDuty Buy 6.45% $104.41M 5.99% Jamf Holding Neutral 15.35% $132.71M -2.74%

Key Takeaway:

Lightspeed Commerce ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Lightspeed Commerce's Background

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accept payments, and grow their businesses. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Lightspeed Commerce's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lightspeed Commerce showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.6% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lightspeed Commerce's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lightspeed Commerce's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lightspeed Commerce's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Lightspeed Commerce adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

