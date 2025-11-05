What's Next: Grindr's Earnings Preview

Grindr (NYSE:GRND) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Grindr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

The market awaits Grindr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.3% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Grindr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.07 0.09 0.07 EPS Actual 0.08 0.09 -0.69 0.09 Price Change % -12.00 -2.00 -16.00 2.00

Tracking Grindr's Stock Performance

Shares of Grindr were trading at $13.2 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Grindr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Grindr.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Grindr, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $21.5, suggesting a potential 62.88% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of IAC and Webtoon Entertainment, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IAC, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 278.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Webtoon Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $19.2, suggesting a potential 45.45% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for IAC and Webtoon Entertainment, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Grindr Outperform 26.57% $76.81M 6.56% IAC Buy -8.13% $382.34M -0.45% Webtoon Entertainment Buy 8.51% $87.28M -0.29%

Key Takeaway:

Grindr ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Grindr

Grindr Inc is a social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people. It is a social network that brings together gay and bisexual men who want to meet other men close to them in a completely discreet and anonymous way, without having to give any personal information or having to fill out a profile with confidential information in order to register.

Grindr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Grindr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Grindr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grindr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grindr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Grindr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.53. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Grindr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

