A Glimpse of PENN Entertainment's Earnings Potential

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect PENN Entertainment to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The announcement from PENN Entertainment is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 0.24% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at PENN Entertainment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.08 -0.37 -0.24 EPS Actual 0.10 -0.25 -0.44 -0.25 Price Change % 0.00 2.00 5.00 1.00

Tracking PENN Entertainment's Stock Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment were trading at $16.18 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on PENN Entertainment

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on PENN Entertainment.

Analysts have given PENN Entertainment a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $23.5, indicating a potential 45.24% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SharpLink Gaming, Genius Sports and Rush Street Interactive, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SharpLink Gaming, with an average 1-year price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential 118.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Genius Sports, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 7.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rush Street Interactive, with an average 1-year price target of $23.6, suggesting a potential 45.86% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for SharpLink Gaming, Genius Sports and Rush Street Interactive, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PENN Entertainment Buy 6.13% $613.30M -0.58% SharpLink Gaming Outperform -28.94% $209.09K -45.50% Genius Sports Buy 24.38% $8.89M -7.54% Rush Street Interactive Buy 19.73% $94.44M 4.73%

Key Takeaway:

PENN Entertainment ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the highest Gross Profit and the only positive Return on Equity.

Discovering PENN Entertainment: A Closer Look

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 85% of total sales in 2024; 15% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

Breaking Down PENN Entertainment's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PENN Entertainment's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.13% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PENN Entertainment's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PENN Entertainment's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.71.

