Exploring Northern Oil & Gas's Earnings Expectations

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Northern Oil & Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

Investors in Northern Oil & Gas are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.46 in the last quarter, leading to a 11.12% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Northern Oil & Gas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.91 1.04 1.08 1.2 EPS Actual 1.37 1.33 1.11 1.4 Price Change % -11.00 -2.00 0.00 12.0

Northern Oil & Gas Share Price Analysis

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas were trading at $21.2 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Northern Oil & Gas

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Northern Oil & Gas.

The consensus rating for Northern Oil & Gas is Buy, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $28.6, there's a potential 34.91% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BKV, Crescent Energy and SM Energy, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BKV, with an average 1-year price target of $31.5, suggesting a potential 48.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Crescent Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 33.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SM Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential 42.69% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for BKV, Crescent Energy and SM Energy are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Northern Oil & Gas Buy 2.45% $215.20M 4.14% BKV Outperform 54.30% $166.22M 6.81% Crescent Energy Buy 16.34% $702.87M -0.21% SM Energy Neutral 26.25% $256.60M 3.33%

Key Takeaway:

Northern Oil & Gas ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is also at the bottom.

All You Need to Know About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The company's oil and natural gas sales come from three geographic areas in the United States: the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana), the Permian Basin (New Mexico and Texas), the Uinta Basin, and the Appalachian Basin (Pennsylvania and Ohio).

Northern Oil & Gas: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Northern Oil & Gas showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.45% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Northern Oil & Gas's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.23%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Oil & Gas's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.14% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Oil & Gas's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Northern Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.98. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

