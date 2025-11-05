Uncovering Potential: Lantheus Holdings's Earnings Preview

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lantheus Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

Lantheus Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lantheus Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.58 1.63 1.54 1.56 EPS Actual 1.57 1.53 1.59 1.70 Price Change % 6.00 0.00 -2.00 -3.00

Lantheus Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Lantheus Holdings were trading at $57.71 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Lantheus Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lantheus Holdings.

Analysts have provided Lantheus Holdings with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $74.5, suggesting a potential 29.09% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ICU Medical, Dentsply Sirona and Merit Medical Systems, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ICU Medical, with an average 1-year price target of $162.75, suggesting a potential 182.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dentsply Sirona, with an average 1-year price target of $18.29, suggesting a potential 68.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Merit Medical Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $105.5, suggesting a potential 82.81% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for ICU Medical, Dentsply Sirona and Merit Medical Systems, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lantheus Holdings Buy -4.07% $241.01M 6.76% ICU Medical Outperform -7.98% $208.06M 1.72% Dentsply Sirona Neutral -4.88% $490M -2.27% Merit Medical Systems Outperform 13.04% $186.41M 1.84%

Key Takeaway:

Lantheus Holdings ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth. - Bottom for Gross Profit. - Top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Lantheus Holdings Better

Lantheus Holdings Inc caters to the United States healthcare sector with the development of diagnostic products. Its products are in three categories: Precision Diagnostics, Radiopharmaceutical Oncology, and Strategic Partnerships and Other Revenue. Precision Diagnostic products assist healthcare professionals Find and Follow diseases, with a focus in cardiology. Radiopharmaceutical Oncology diagnostics and therapeutics help HCPs Find, Fight and Follow cancer. Strategic Partnerships focus on enabling precision medicine through the use of biomarkers, digital solutions and pharma services platforms, and also includes license of RELISTOR to Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Key Indicators: Lantheus Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Lantheus Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.07%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lantheus Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lantheus Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lantheus Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.78%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lantheus Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

