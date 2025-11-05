A Preview Of Globus Medical's Earnings

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Globus Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78.

Anticipation surrounds Globus Medical's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.47% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Globus Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.74 0.75 0.65 EPS Actual 0.86 0.68 0.84 0.83 Price Change % 8.00 -23.00 -5.00 9.00

Market Performance of Globus Medical's Stock

Shares of Globus Medical were trading at $61.66 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Globus Medical

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Globus Medical.

Analysts have given Globus Medical a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $65.0, indicating a potential 5.42% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Masimo, Penumbra and iRhythm Technologies, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Masimo, with an average 1-year price target of $194.33, suggesting a potential 215.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Penumbra, with an average 1-year price target of $309.5, suggesting a potential 401.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for iRhythm Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $205.24, suggesting a potential 232.86% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Masimo, Penumbra and iRhythm Technologies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Globus Medical Neutral 18.37% $496.58M 4.84% Masimo Buy 7.85% $233.30M 5.16% Penumbra Buy 13.38% $224.01M 3.61% iRhythm Technologies Buy 30.74% $137.12M -4.62%

Key Takeaway:

Globus Medical ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the top for revenue growth. It ranks in the middle for gross profit. It ranks at the bottom for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Globus Medical

Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which include medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which include computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States. It also has its presence internationally.

Globus Medical: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Globus Medical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.37% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globus Medical's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globus Medical's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Globus Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for Globus Medical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.