Insights into Mueller Water Products's Upcoming Earnings

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

Investors in Mueller Water Products are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.26% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Mueller Water Products's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.31 0.19 0.21 EPS Actual 0.34 0.34 0.25 0.22 Price Change % 5.00 -6.00 17.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products were trading at $25.81 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Mueller Water Products visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.