Earnings Preview For Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Take-Two Interactive to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

The announcement from Take-Two Interactive is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $1.08, which was followed by a 4.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Take-Two Interactive's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.47 1.08 0.57 0.41 EPS Actual 0.61 1.08 0.72 0.66 Price Change % -4.00 -2.00 14.00 8.00

Market Performance of Take-Two Interactive's Stock

Shares of Take-Two Interactive were trading at $252.43 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Take-Two Interactive

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Take-Two Interactive.

The consensus rating for Take-Two Interactive is Buy, derived from 12 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $280.33 implies a potential 11.05% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Electronic Arts and Roblox, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Electronic Arts, with an average 1-year price target of $202.54, suggesting a potential 19.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Roblox, with an average 1-year price target of $160.63, suggesting a potential 36.37% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Electronic Arts and Roblox, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Take-Two Interactive Buy 12.37% $945M -0.42% Electronic Arts Neutral -9.19% $1.40B 2.27% Roblox Outperform 47.96% $1.06B -67.20%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus, Take-Two Interactive is rated as 'Buy', indicating positive sentiment. It ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. However, it has the lowest gross profit figure. Additionally, its return on equity is negative, placing it at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Take-Two Interactive: A Closer Look

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

A Deep Dive into Take-Two Interactive's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Take-Two Interactive's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.37% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Take-Two Interactive's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Take-Two Interactive's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, Take-Two Interactive faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

