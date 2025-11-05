Earnings Preview For DraftKings

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that DraftKings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.31.

The market awaits DraftKings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 0.35% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at DraftKings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.12 -0.15 -0.42 EPS Actual 0.38 0.12 0.14 -0.17 Price Change % 0.00 2.00 15.00 3.00

Tracking DraftKings's Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings were trading at $28.61 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on DraftKings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on DraftKings.

Analysts have given DraftKings a total of 19 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $50.26, indicating a potential 75.67% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MGM Resorts International, Sportradar Gr and Churchill Downs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for MGM Resorts International, with an average 1-year price target of $45.88, suggesting a potential 60.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sportradar Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $37.5, suggesting a potential 31.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Churchill Downs, with an average 1-year price target of $134.75, suggesting a potential 370.99% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for MGM Resorts International, Sportradar Gr and Churchill Downs, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DraftKings Buy 36.95% $657.95M 16.78% MGM Resorts International Neutral 1.61% $1.85B -10.11% Sportradar Gr Buy 14.14% $175.71M 5.11% Churchill Downs Outperform 8.67% $204.30M 3.67%

Key Takeaway:

DraftKings ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, DraftKings is positioned at the top in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but falls behind in Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number-two or -three revenue share position across states where it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 28 states and i-gaming in 5 states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commission-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

DraftKings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: DraftKings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DraftKings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DraftKings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.89.

