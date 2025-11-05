A Peek at DuPont de Nemours's Future Earnings

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate DuPont de Nemours to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07.

DuPont de Nemours bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.48% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at DuPont de Nemours's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.06 0.95 0.98 1.03 EPS Actual 1.12 1.03 1.13 1.18 Price Change % -2.00 2.00 0.00 -2.00

Performance of DuPont de Nemours Shares

Shares of DuPont de Nemours were trading at $37.76 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on DuPont de Nemours

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on DuPont de Nemours.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for DuPont de Nemours, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $81.67, suggesting a potential 116.29% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intl Flavors & Fragrances, RPM International and PPG Indus, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Intl Flavors & Fragrances, with an average 1-year price target of $80.44, suggesting a potential 113.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RPM International, with an average 1-year price target of $126.25, suggesting a potential 234.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PPG Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $121.62, suggesting a potential 222.09% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Intl Flavors & Fragrances, RPM International and PPG Indus, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DuPont de Nemours Outperform 2.71% $1.22B 0.26% Intl Flavors & Fragrances Buy -4.33% $1.03B 4.44% RPM International Neutral 7.36% $893.22M 7.63% PPG Indus Outperform 1.24% $1.66B 5.89%

Key Takeaway:

DuPont de Nemours ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering DuPont de Nemours: A Closer Look

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, healthcare, water, construction, safety and protection, and automotive industries. DuPont plans to spin off its electronics business by the end of 2025, which will be named Qnity. The company also plans to divest its legacy aramid fibers business in early 2026, which contains the Kevlar and Nomex product lines.

DuPont de Nemours: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: DuPont de Nemours's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DuPont de Nemours's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DuPont de Nemours's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.16%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DuPont de Nemours's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

