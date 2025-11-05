A Peek at Celsius Holdings's Future Earnings

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Celsius Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

Investors in Celsius Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.23, leading to a 3.65% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Celsius Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.19 0.10 0.03 EPS Actual 0.47 0.18 0.14 0.00 Price Change % 4.00 1.00 28.00 0.00

Performance of Celsius Holdings Shares

Shares of Celsius Holdings were trading at $59.56 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 102.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Celsius Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Celsius Holdings.

A total of 23 analyst ratings have been received for Celsius Holdings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $65.17, suggesting a potential 9.42% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Primo Brands, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Primo Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 46.27% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Primo Brands, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Celsius Holdings Buy 83.91% $380.85M 10.02% Primo Brands Outperform 31.63% $540.90M 0.84%

Key Takeaway:

Celsius Holdings ranks higher than its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating strong performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in terms of Return on Equity. Overall, Celsius Holdings is positioned towards the top compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Discovering Celsius Holdings: A Closer Look

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. The firm now owns three energy drink brands: Celsius, Alani Nu, and Rockstar Energy. It dedicates its efforts to product innovation and marketing while outsourcing manufacturing and packaging to third-party co-packers and distribution to PepsiCo. The firm issued convertible preferred shares following PepsiCo's investments in 2022 and 2025, giving the latter an 11% stake in Celsius.

Key Indicators: Celsius Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Celsius Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 83.91% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Celsius Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celsius Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.02%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celsius Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Celsius Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Celsius Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.