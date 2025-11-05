Insights Ahead: SharkNinja's Quarterly Earnings

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SharkNinja to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31.

The market awaits SharkNinja's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.22 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.75% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at SharkNinja's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.73 1.28 1.14 EPS Actual 0.97 0.87 1.40 1.21 Price Change % 1.00 1.00 -4.00 -3.00

Performance of SharkNinja Shares

Shares of SharkNinja were trading at $84.69 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about SharkNinja

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on SharkNinja.

The consensus rating for SharkNinja is Outperform, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $126.33, there's a potential 49.17% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Whirlpool, Cricut and Helen Of Troy, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Whirlpool, with an average 1-year price target of $73.25, suggesting a potential 13.51% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Cricut, with an average 1-year price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential 94.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Helen Of Troy, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 70.48% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Whirlpool, Cricut and Helen Of Troy, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SharkNinja Outperform 15.71% $708.17M 6.58% Whirlpool Neutral 1.00% $594M 3.11% Cricut Sell 2.48% $101.54M 6.13% Helen Of Troy Neutral -8.95% $190.68M -28.66%

Key Takeaway:

SharkNinja outperforms peers in revenue growth and gross profit, ranking at the top. However, it lags behind in return on equity, placing in the middle.

Get to Know SharkNinja Better

SharkNinja Inc is a product design and technology company that creates 5-star-rated lifestyle solutions through inventive products for consumers around the world. Its product categories include Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty products. It sells vacuum cleaners, cooking pots, fryers, hair dryers, etc. The SharkNinja Group is expected to carry on the design, production, marketing, and distribution of the Shark and Ninja brands of small household appliances in North America, Europe and other selected international markets (excluding the Asia Pacific Region and Greater China). Currently, the majority of the revenue is derived from the U.S. market.

A Deep Dive into SharkNinja's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SharkNinja's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.71% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: SharkNinja's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SharkNinja's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.58%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): SharkNinja's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: SharkNinja's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

