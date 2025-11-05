Insights Ahead: Consolidated Edison's Quarterly Earnings

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Consolidated Edison will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75.

The market awaits Consolidated Edison's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.5% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Consolidated Edison's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 2.20 0.96 1.62 EPS Actual 0.67 2.26 0.98 1.68 Price Change % 0.00 -2.00 3.00 1.00

Consolidated Edison Share Price Analysis

Shares of Consolidated Edison were trading at $97.96 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Consolidated Edison

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Consolidated Edison.

The consensus rating for Consolidated Edison is Underperform, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $102.18, there's a potential 4.31% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WEC Energy Group, Public Service Enterprise and DTE Energy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for WEC Energy Group, with an average 1-year price target of $123.62, suggesting a potential 26.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Public Service Enterprise, with an average 1-year price target of $88.17, suggesting a potential 9.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for DTE Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $148.44, suggesting a potential 51.53% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for WEC Energy Group, Public Service Enterprise and DTE Energy, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Consolidated Edison Underperform 11.65% $1.82B 1.03% WEC Energy Group Outperform 12.91% $890.80M 2.03% Public Service Enterprise Neutral 22.10% $1.17B 3.69% DTE Energy Neutral 21.37% $1.27B 3.50%

Key Takeaway:

Consolidated Edison ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Consolidated Edison

Con Ed is a holding company for Consolidated Edison of New York, or CECONY, and Orange & Rockland, or O&R. These utilities provide steam, natural gas, and electricity to customers in southeastern New York—including New York City—and small parts of New Jersey. The two utilities generate nearly all of Con Ed's earnings following the sale of its clean energy business to RWE in early 2023.

Financial Milestones: Consolidated Edison's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Consolidated Edison showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.65% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Consolidated Edison's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Consolidated Edison's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Consolidated Edison's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Consolidated Edison's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.14.

To track all earnings releases for Consolidated Edison visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.