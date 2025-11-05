Insights Ahead: Wynn Resorts's Quarterly Earnings

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13.

The announcement from Wynn Resorts is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.11, leading to a 0.76% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Wynn Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.20 1.24 1.27 1.01 EPS Actual 1.09 1.07 2.42 0.90 Price Change % -1.00 1.00 10.00 -9.00

Wynn Resorts Share Price Analysis

Shares of Wynn Resorts were trading at $121.34 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

