Earnings Outlook For Evergy

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Evergy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09.

The market awaits Evergy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 0.62% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Evergy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.67 0.37 1.93 EPS Actual 0.82 0.54 0.35 2.02 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 1.00 2.00

Tracking Evergy's Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy were trading at $77.04 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Evergy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Evergy.

The consensus rating for Evergy is Outperform, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $83.5, there's a potential 8.39% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alliant Energy and Pinnacle West Capital, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alliant Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $71.57, suggesting a potential 7.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pinnacle West Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $94.73, suggesting a potential 22.96% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Alliant Energy and Pinnacle West Capital, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Evergy Outperform -0.73% $736.60M 1.72% Alliant Energy Buy 7.49% $462M 2.44% Pinnacle West Capital Neutral 2.94% $865.15M 5.95%

Key Takeaway:

Evergy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Evergy: A Closer Look

Evergy is a regulated electric utility serving eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Major operating subsidiaries include Evergy Metro, Evergy Kansas Central, Evergy Missouri West, and Evergy Transmission Co. The utility has a combined rate base of approximately $20 billion, about half in Kansas and the rest split between Missouri and federal jurisdiction. Evergy is one of the largest wind energy suppliers in the US.

Evergy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Evergy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.73% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.92%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evergy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evergy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Evergy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.49.

