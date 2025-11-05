Uncovering Potential: Camden Prop Trust's Earnings Preview

Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Camden Prop Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

Investors in Camden Prop Trust are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.83, which was followed by a 2.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Camden Prop Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.87 1.68 1.68 1.68 EPS Actual 1.70 1.72 1.73 1.71 Price Change % -2.00 5.00 1.00 -2.00

Camden Prop Trust Share Price Analysis

Shares of Camden Prop Trust were trading at $101.4 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Camden Prop Trust

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Camden Prop Trust.

The consensus rating for Camden Prop Trust is Neutral, based on 16 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $118.73, there's a potential 17.09% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of UDR, Mid-America Apartment and Essex Property Trust, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for UDR, with an average 1-year price target of $41.97, suggesting a potential 58.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Mid-America Apartment, with an average 1-year price target of $153.94, suggesting a potential 51.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Essex Property Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $284.83, suggesting a potential 180.9% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for UDR, Mid-America Apartment and Essex Property Trust, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Camden Prop Trust Neutral 2.42% $242.50M 1.75% UDR Outperform 2.79% $114.83M 1.20% Mid-America Apartment Neutral 0.59% $163.48M 1.68% Essex Property Trust Neutral 5.02% $317.65M 2.92%

Key Takeaway:

Camden Prop Trust ranks in the middle among peers for revenue growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Get to Know Camden Prop Trust Better

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It owned interests in, operated, or developing nearly 177 multifamily properties comprised of nearly 59,996 apartment homes across the United States.

Financial Milestones: Camden Prop Trust's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Camden Prop Trust's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Camden Prop Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.75% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camden Prop Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, Camden Prop Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Camden Prop Trust visit their earnings calendar on our site.

