News Earnings Preview

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect News to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Investors in News are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.48% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at News's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.13 0.32 0.16 EPS Actual 0.19 0.17 0.33 0.21 Price Change % 0.00 -1.00 -1.00 1.00

Tracking News's Stock Performance

Shares of News were trading at $25.8 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on News

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on News.

News has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $40.0, the consensus suggests a potential 55.04% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Scholastic, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Scholastic, with an average 1-year price target of $37.0, suggesting a potential 43.41% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Scholastic are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity New York Times Neutral 9.72% $347.09M 4.34% Scholastic Buy -4.89% $102.10M -7.79%

Key Takeaway:

The News company has higher revenue growth compared to its peers. It also has a higher gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is lower than the average of its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind News

News Corporation is a diversified media conglomerate with large presence in the US, the UK, and Australia. Key mastheads include The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, New York Post, The Times, The Sun, The Australian, Herald Sun, and The Daily Telegraph. Its 61%-owned REA Group is the dominant property listings business in Australia. In addition, it owns Harper Collins, one of the largest book publishers in the world, and has a sizable US digital property advertising business, Move. The 65% interest in Foxtel, the Australian pay-TV and streaming provider, was sold in April 2025. The sale to global sports streaming platform, DAZN, was struck at more than 7 times Foxtel's EBITDA.

News: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining News's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.81% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: News's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 35.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): News's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: News's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

