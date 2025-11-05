An Overview of Datadog's Earnings

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Datadog will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Anticipation surrounds Datadog's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.20, leading to a 4.01% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Datadog's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.43 0.43 0.40 EPS Actual 0.46 0.46 0.49 0.57 Price Change % -4.00 0.00 -4.00 -4.00

Datadog Share Price Analysis

Shares of Datadog were trading at $157.51 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Datadog

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Datadog.

A total of 16 analyst ratings have been received for Datadog, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $175.12, suggesting a potential 11.18% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Roper Technologies, Workday and Autodesk, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Roper Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $576.6, suggesting a potential 266.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Workday, with an average 1-year price target of $281.88, suggesting a potential 78.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Autodesk, with an average 1-year price target of $374.32, suggesting a potential 137.65% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Roper Technologies, Workday and Autodesk are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Datadog Buy 28.12% $660.78M 0.09% Roper Technologies Buy 14.33% $1.40B 2.01% Workday Outperform 12.61% $1.77B 2.52% Autodesk Outperform 17.14% $1.60B 11.74%

Key Takeaway:

Datadog ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Return on Equity.

Discovering Datadog: A Closer Look

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, enables clients to monitor and analyze their entire information technology infrastructure, from servers to applications and Python scripts. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses to ensure uptime and latency objectives.

Breaking Down Datadog's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Datadog's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.12% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Datadog's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Datadog's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

