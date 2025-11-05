Examining the Future: Vistra's Earnings Outlook

Vistra (NYSE:VST) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Vistra to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65.

Investors in Vistra are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vistra's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.61 1.72 1.20 EPS Actual 0.81 -0.93 1.14 5.25 Price Change % -2.00 1.00 3.00 5.00

Vistra Share Price Analysis

Shares of Vistra were trading at $185.74 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Vistra

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Vistra.

The consensus rating for Vistra is Outperform, based on 10 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $234.6, there's a potential 26.31% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Talen Energy, AES and Central Puerto, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Talen Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $452.5, suggesting a potential 143.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AES, with an average 1-year price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential 90.44% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Central Puerto, with an average 1-year price target of $17.5, suggesting a potential 90.58% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Talen Energy, AES and Central Puerto are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vistra Outperform 10.53% $1.54B 11.92% Talen Energy Outperform 9.93% $94M 5.94% AES Outperform -2.96% $453M -3.07% Central Puerto Buy 0.27% $59.69B 4.02%

Key Takeaway:

Vistra ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 10.53%. It is in the middle for Gross Profit at $1.54B. Vistra is at the top for Return on Equity with 11.92%.

Get to Know Vistra Better

Vistra Corp. is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The Lotus Partners asset purchase would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Vistra's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Vistra's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vistra's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vistra's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.69. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Vistra visit their earnings calendar on our site.

