Exploring Monster Beverage's Earnings Expectations

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Monster Beverage will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48.

Investors in Monster Beverage are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 6.4% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Monster Beverage's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.46 0.40 0.43 EPS Actual 0.52 0.47 0.38 0.40 Price Change % 6.00 1.00 5.00 -1.00

Performance of Monster Beverage Shares

Shares of Monster Beverage were trading at $66.87 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Monster Beverage visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.