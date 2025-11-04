A Look at Franklin Covey's Upcoming Earnings Report

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Franklin Covey will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

Anticipation surrounds Franklin Covey's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Franklin Covey's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.06 0.22 0.82 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.08 0.09 0.89 Price Change % -9.00 -26.00 0.00 -15.00

Franklin Covey Share Price Analysis

Shares of Franklin Covey were trading at $16.39 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Franklin Covey visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.