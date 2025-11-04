A Look Ahead: Genco Shipping & Trading's Earnings Forecast

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Genco Shipping & Trading's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 3.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genco Shipping & Trading's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.24 0.30 0.41 EPS Actual -0.14 0.49 0.29 0.41 Price Change % -4.00 0.00 1.00 5.00

Market Performance of Genco Shipping & Trading's Stock

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading were trading at $16.75 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Genco Shipping & Trading

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Genco Shipping & Trading.

Analysts have provided Genco Shipping & Trading with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $19.0, suggesting a potential 13.43% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pangaea Logistics Solns, Capital Clean Energy and Costamare, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pangaea Logistics Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 46.27% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Capital Clean Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 55.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Costamare, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 28.36% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Pangaea Logistics Solns, Capital Clean Energy and Costamare are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Genco Shipping & Trading Buy -24.39% $5.02M -0.76% Pangaea Logistics Solns Buy 19.16% $10.83M -0.66% Capital Clean Energy Outperform 26.89% $60.46M 2.19% Costamare Neutral -0.02% $124.30M 3.68%

Key Takeaway:

Genco Shipping & Trading ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Genco Shipping & Trading lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Delving into Genco Shipping & Trading's Background

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It is involved in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company operates in one segment, with two reportable segment: Major and Minor bulk fleet. It generates revenue through time charter agreements, spot market voyage charters, pool agreements and spot market-related time charters. oyage revenues also include the sale of bunkers consumed during short-term time charters pursuant to the terms of the time charter agreement.

Breaking Down Genco Shipping & Trading's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Genco Shipping & Trading faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -24.39% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.4%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genco Shipping & Trading's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

To track all earnings releases for Genco Shipping & Trading visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.