A Preview Of ACV Auctions's Earnings

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ACV Auctions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Investors in ACV Auctions are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 16.33% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ACV Auctions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.02 -0.01 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.07 0.04 -0.16 -0.10 Price Change % -16.00 4.00 -10.00 3.00

Tracking ACV Auctions's Stock Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions were trading at $9.39 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on ACV Auctions

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ACV Auctions.

The consensus rating for ACV Auctions is Buy, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $17.0 implies a potential 81.04% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Healthcare Services Group, Liquidity Services and Vestis, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Healthcare Services Group, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 144.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Liquidity Services, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 325.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Vestis, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 41.43% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Healthcare Services Group, Liquidity Services and Vestis, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ACV Auctions Buy 20.59% $102.47M -1.64% Healthcare Services Group Buy 8.45% $96.41M 8.83% Liquidity Services Outperform 28.05% $54.77M 3.66% Vestis Underperform -3.50% $182.12M -0.08%

Key Takeaway:

ACV Auctions ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc is a mobile platform for wholesale car auctions. The company provides a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information for customers.

ACV Auctions: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ACV Auctions showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.59% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ACV Auctions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACV Auctions's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ACV Auctions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

