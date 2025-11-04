An Overview of AMC Enter Hldgs's Earnings

AMC Enter Hldgs (NYSE:AMC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect AMC Enter Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20.

The announcement from AMC Enter Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 1.32% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AMC Enter Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.41 -0.16 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.00 -0.58 -0.18 -0.04 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 0.00 -6.00

Performance of AMC Enter Hldgs Shares

Shares of AMC Enter Hldgs were trading at $2.58 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for AMC Enter Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.