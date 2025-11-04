Earnings Outlook For Guild Holdings

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Guild Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

Guild Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.23 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.6% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Guild Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.17 0.32 0.50 EPS Actual 0.66 0.35 0.32 0.51 Price Change % 1.00 8.00 3.00 4.00

Performance of Guild Holdings Shares

Shares of Guild Holdings were trading at $19.88 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.