Redwire's Earnings Outlook

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Redwire to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

The announcement from Redwire is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.37, leading to a 30.88% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Redwire's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.20 -0.18 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.41 -0.09 -1.38 -0.37 Price Change % -31.00 8.00 -8.00 -1.00

Redwire Share Price Analysis

Shares of Redwire were trading at $7.37 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Redwire

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Redwire.

Analysts have given Redwire a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $14.92, indicating a potential 102.44% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Redwire, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Redwire, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Redwire Buy -20.93% $-19.06M -30.19%

Key Takeaway:

Redwire is at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a decrease of 20.93%. It also ranks lowest for Gross Profit at -$19.06M. Additionally, it has the lowest Return on Equity at -30.19%. Overall, Redwire lags behind its peers in all key financial metrics.

Delving into Redwire's Background

Redwire Corp is engaged in mission-critical space solutions and reliable components for the next-generation space economy. It assists its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions and industries. The company's space infrastructure offerings include a broad array of modern products and services, which have been enabling space missions. The company's plan enables it to combine decades of flight heritage with a culture creating new technologies that are the building blocks of space infrastructure for government and commercial customers.

Financial Milestones: Redwire's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Redwire's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.93%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Redwire's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -205.18%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Redwire's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -30.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Redwire's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Redwire's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.26.

