Earnings Outlook For Sprott

Sprott (NYSE:SII) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sprott to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63.

Investors in Sprott are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sprott's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.46 0.48 EPS Actual 0.52 0.46 0.46 0.5 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -3.00 1.0

Sprott Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sprott were trading at $81.73 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 88.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

