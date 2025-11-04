A Glimpse of Fortuna Silver Mines's Earnings Potential

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Fortuna Silver Mines to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Anticipation surrounds Fortuna Silver Mines's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.02% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Fortuna Silver Mines's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.21 0.19 0.12 EPS Actual 0.15 0.20 0.12 0.16 Price Change % -12.00 -13.00 4.00 2.00

Tracking Fortuna Silver Mines's Stock Performance

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines were trading at $8.22 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Fortuna Silver Mines

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Fortuna Silver Mines.

The consensus rating for Fortuna Silver Mines is Neutral, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $9.0 implies a potential 9.49% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Perpetua Resources, Novagold Resources and McEwen, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Perpetua Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 228.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Novagold Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential 42.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for McEwen, with an average 1-year price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential 182.85% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Perpetua Resources, Novagold Resources and McEwen, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Aura Minerals Buy 41.68% $103.94M 5.83% Perpetua Resources Buy 0.00% $-32.26K -1.97% Novagold Resources Buy 0.00% $-6K -9.14% McEwen Buy -1.63% $12.28M 0.63%

Key Takeaway:

Fortuna Silver Mines ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Mining Corp is a Canadian-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions producing gold and silver. It operate mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. The company's segment consists of Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, Corporate. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Sango segment which operates the Seguela gold mine. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from Cote d'Ivoire location.

Financial Milestones: Fortuna Silver Mines's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fortuna Silver Mines displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 47.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Fortuna Silver Mines's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortuna Silver Mines's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortuna Silver Mines's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Fortuna Silver Mines adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Fortuna Silver Mines visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.